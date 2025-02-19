Angel Reese's Monster Game Inspires 'Windex Cleaner' Nickname from Unrivaled Teammate
Unrivaled's Rose BC basketball team improved its record to 4-4 in the 2025 season on February 18, as they defeated Vinyl BC by a score of 61-55.
While Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Grey led the way in scoring for Rose BC with 26 points, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese might have produced the best overall performance. She finished the game with 16 points while also grabbing a staggering 15 rebounds in the contest.
Of course, Reese being a beast on the boards is nothing new, as anybody who has watched her play throughout her career knows that she's a generational talent as a rebounder.
Reese's Rose BC teammate Brittney Sykes spoke with the media after Tuesday's win. And at one point, she gave Reese a hilarious rebound-related nickname.
"I think who she is off the court, on the court, like that's the same person. She's a sweet kid, a sweet girl," Sykes said of Reese, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media. "But obviously, when we're in those four lines, it's a dog-eat-dog mentality, and she takes that to heart.
"She made a joke one time... And she had like two or three plucks. And I was like 'Damn, you can really pluck the ball, you got great timing.' And she looked at me, swear to god, and was like, 'I'm from Baltimore.' I was like 'Oh, all right,'" Sykes continued.
"To her, that's how they play out there. So not a lot of people have that type of mentality where she's like s***, I'm gonna go get the ball. She's really really good at just timing, going to get the ball, and having a nose for it.
"She's like a Windex cleaner," Sykes concluded.
Hearing a basketball player being called a Windex cleaner is certainly uncommon — but Sykes was clearly complimenting Reese with it.