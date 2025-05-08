Angel Reese's Ranking on ESPN Top 25 WNBA Players List Sparks Heated Debate
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese surprised many women's basketball fans during her rookie 2024 season.
While some expected Reese could enter the league and become a solid role player after being the 2024 WNBA Draft's No. 7 overall pick, she blew these expectations out of the water with the fantastic season she produced, which included her leading the league in rebounds per game and setting a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.
Through this rookie season, Reese cemented herself as a star for years to come in the WNBA and is at the center of the Chicago Sky's franchise.
ESPN released a ranking of the league's top 25 players heading into the 2025 season on May 7. Reese was ranked at No. 25.
Putting Reese at this spot in the ranking has fans at odds on social media, especially after X user @trendyhoopstars posted the entire list. Some believe Reese didn't deserve to be on the list at all, which one fan noted by writing, "Angel Reese isn’t even a top 50 player much less 25."
"😂 they had to add Reese at 25 that’s hilarious," another fan wrote.
However, others think No. 25 is too low for the Sky superstar.
"Angel top 15 idc," said one fan.
"Angel needs to move up 10 spots," another added.
While fans might disagree about Reese being included in this ranking, these fans will probably still be keeping a close watch on how the former LSU standout performs this season, especially during the Sky's May 17 regular season opener against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.