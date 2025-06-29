Angel Reese's WNBA Record-Breaking Game Earns 'Legend Status' Stance by Sky Teammate

The Chicago Sky improved to 5-11 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 92-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29, which came on the day that women's basketball legend Candace Parker had her jersey retired by the Sparks.

However, it was Sky second-year forward Angel Reese who stole the show on Sunday, as she might have produced the best performance of her WNBA career to this point. She finished the win with 24 points (on an efficient 10 of 19 shooting from the field) to go along with 16 rebounds (only 4 of which were offensive boards) and 7 assists in 38 minutes of action.

Frankly, Reese was the best player on the floor throughout the game, and was instrumental in her team's victory. In the process, Reese broke her own WNBA record for most consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds, as this game marked her fourth straight surpassing that mark.

Angel Reese passes Angel Reese for the longest streak of 15-REB games in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/PUTRWtwrKu — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) June 29, 2025

Reese and Sky teammate Ariel Atkins spoke with the media after the contest. And at one point, when Reese's stat line was read to her by a reporter (who noted that it was the fourth time in WNBA history someone put up those sort of numbers), Atkins interrupted and said, "That's crazy. I'm sorry, that's crazy.

"That's legend status right there," Atkins added, per the Sky's X account.

After a relatively slow start to the season, Reese is back to playing like one of the league's best and most versatile forwards, despite still only being 23 years old.

