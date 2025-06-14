Angel Reese Sends Unexpected Response to 'Mebounds' Fan Troll

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is arguably already the best rebounder in all of women's basketball, despite only being in her second WNBA season. Even her biggest haters can't deny that she has an uncanny knack for putting herself in position to secure boards, both on the offensive and defensive glass.

However, some of these detractors try to use this talent against her, noting that many of her rebounds are the result of her own misses after shots near the basket (which is the biggest criticism Reese has received to this point in her career). This criticism has become so common that some fans have coined the term "mebounds" (me + rebounds) for when speaking about Reese getting her own rebounds.

While one would imagine Reese doesn't appreciate this term, she actually offered a different response to it during a June 14 TikTok post.

"Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate that up," Reese said in the post. "Because mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds... anything that comes off the board, it's mine."

She later added, "Whoever came up with that, the trolling, I love when y'all do it, because the ideas be good... when y'all came up with mebounds — cause, statistically, all the rebounds I get aren't always just mine. They're the defenses, too, or somebody else's on my team — but when y'all came up with mebounds, y'all [ate]."

She then added that he rand her agent are "gonna work with that."

Angel said: “Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing… y’all ate that up cuz rebounds, mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds… anything that comes off that board… ITS MINE”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iqnZIoZYEz — lilly✨ (@lilly__lover) June 14, 2025

It sounds like Reese intends to make some merchandise off of this "mebounds" troll.

