Angel Reese Shades Sparks' WNBA Draft Decision After Kamilla Cardoso Career Game

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese snuck a line about the Los Angeles Sparks' 2024 WNBA Draft amid praising teammate Kamilla Cardoso.
Jun 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky had two of the top seven picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. They used their No. 3 overall pick on former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Kamilla Cardoso and then used the draft's No. 7 overall pick on LSU Tigers icon Angel Reese.

Chicago was praised for both of these picks, and each has turned out exceptionally well for them, as both players are arguably deserving to be 2025 WNBA All-Stars.

While Caitlin Clark was the obvious No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Los Angeles Sparks had the No. 2 pick and had a choice between two elite centers, Kardoso and former Stanford standout Cameron Brink.

Los Angeles ultimately went with Brink, who suffered a torn ACL last season that she has yet to return from.

The Sky beat the Sparks on June 24, in a game that Cardoso finished with a career-high 27 points. Both her blocks and rebounds career highs have also come against the Sparks. Cardoso was asked about this when speaking to the media postgame, and offered a humble answer.

"It's just coincidental. I think my teammates did a great job just finding me today, when I was open," Cardoso responded about these career-highs coming against Los Angeles, per the Chicago State of Mind Sports YouTube channel.

"And they didn't pick her at No. 2 [in the 2024 WNBA Draft]. So we got lucky," Reese added right after.

While Angel seemed to be just joking around, she surely seems stoked to have Cardoso as her teammate.

