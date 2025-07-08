Angel Reese Slams Clipboard Out of Sky Coach's Hands Amid Tough Loss vs Mystics

The Chicago Sky suffered a tough defeat against the Washington Mystics by a score of 81-79 on July 8. As a a result, the Sky now have a 5-13 record on the 2025 WNBA regular season, along with a 3-9 record during road games.

Despite the loss, Sky superstar forward Angel Reese filled up the stat line once again during this game, as she finished with 22 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field to go along with 15 rebounds and 4 assists in 36 minutes played. As a result, Reese has extended her WNBA record of consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds, this being her sixth straight game reaching that mark.

However, it was a rebound she didn't secure that's weighing heavily on her after the game, which prompted an emotional moment during the contest. With about 30 seconds left in the game, Reese couldn't secure a rebound on a missed layup during a tie game.

The Mystics ultimately got the rebound, Chicago fouled, but Mystics forward Shakira Austin missed both free throws. But the Mystics also got the offensive rebound from that missed free throw, which led to them getting the game-winning basket.

The first missed rebound when the game was still tied clearly infuriated Reese, which is shown by her slamming a clipboard out of the hands of Ann Crosby, who is the Sky's vice president of basketball operations, strength and conditioning. This was posted on X by @ShowCaseShabazz.

While Reese's anger wasn't directed toward Crosby and was instead because of her own shortcomings during the game, this reaction is still raising eyebrows from many.

