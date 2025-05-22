Angel Reese Speaks About Her State of Mind After Indiana Fever Defeat
The Chicago Sky did not start the 2025 season in good form, as they were dominated by the Indiana Fever on the road by a score of 93-58.
One would imagine that it's somewhat frustrating for Sky players that they still haven't had their second game after this blowout loss, especially given that some WNBA teams have already played three regular season contests. And after everything that happened during and after last Saturday's defeat to the Fever, Sky superstar Angel Reese is surely keen to turn the page and move forward with the rest of the season.
This is the sentiment that she shared when asked about how the 2025 season is going so far during a May 21 live stream with Amazon that was titled 'Get Ready with Angel Reese'.
"Obviously, we lost our first game sadly," Reese said. "But we came back to practice, and practice has been great. I'm super excited that we have another game tomorrow, another opportunity.
"Luckily, you always have another game," Reese added. "And we have 43 more games, and I am super excited to play tomorrow back in front of our home crowd. The last time we played in front of my home crowd was my birthday, and we won. Which was so fun. So I'm excited to play again tomorrow in front of our home crowd... So it's going to be super exciting. And it's against New York, too. So it's going to be really fun."
Reese is clearly back in a positive state of mind ahead of her team's second contest of this long WNBA regular season.