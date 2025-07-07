Angel Reese Spurns 'Cheap' WNBA Fine to Rip Referees in Rant After Sky Loss

The Chicago Sky fell to 5-12 on the 2025 WNBA season after their 80-75 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx on July 6. While the Sky put up a good performance, there was a lot of frustration from Chicago's team about how the game was refereed, especially the lack of foul calls they were receiving for most of the game, when compared to Minnesota.

And Chicago second-year superstar Angel Reese (who finished the game with 16 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field, 17 rebounds, and 6 assists) didn't mince words when speaking about the referees after Sunday's game.

"It's tough when you talk to officials, and I ask them, 'Hey, we've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,' and she tells me it's not her job," Reese said, per the Chicago State of Mind Sports YouTube channel. "It's frustrating because I know how hard we've been battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had."

She later added, "[The officiating] has to be fixed. And I don't give a damn if I get fined, because that s*** cheap. And I am tired of this s***, because I've been nice and I've been humble with it, but I am tired of this s***."

Angel Reese on officials cont'd



"I don't give a damn if I get fined….That s**t gotta get fixed…I’ve been nice, I’ve been humble. But that s**t gotta get fixed." — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) July 7, 2025

Reese has never been afraid to speak her mind, which has led to her "Unapologetically Angel" nickname. And she deserves some respect for letting it loose on the referees after this frustrating finish against the 17-2 Lynx.

