Angel Reese Steals Show with Cheetah-Print Outfit at WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet

It didn't take Chicago Sky star Angel Reese long to become one of the biggest superstars in the sport of women's basketball. This is not only owed to the massive success and fan base she has built during her season and a half in the WNBA (which started during her time with the LSU Tigers), but with her penchant for going viral with much of what she says or does off the court.

Reese boasts an "Unapologetically Angel" moniker, which is the perfect representation of how she presents herself to the world. Part of this is shown with Reese's pregame outfits, which always seem to catch attention.

The 23-year-old Sky star was named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game as a result of another historic stretch to start this year's regular season campaign. And during thursday's Orange Carpet event, Reese turned heads with a cheetah-print trench coat.

The WNBA's X account posted a video of Reese making her Orange Carpet entrance with the caption, "2x All-Star Angel Reese is SERVING 🐆❤️".

2x All-Star Angel Reese is SERVING 🐆❤️ pic.twitter.com/7L4MvmslNm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2025

Reese is playing on Team Collier during the July 19 All-Star Game. And given that star guard Caitlin Clark (who is her team's captain) and Mercury standout Satou Sabally are both sitting out of the game with injuries, one would imagine that Reese's Team Collier squad would have an advantage in this contest.

Then again, given how star-studded the entire game is, one can never know which of these superstars is going to produce a great performance at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on Saturday.

