Angel Reese Stresses 'Priority' of WNBA Investigating Alleged Hateful Fan Comments
On May 18, the WNBA released a statement on social media about the May 17 game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky that read, "The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding yesterday's game in Indianapolis: The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter."
This was reposted on social media on Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, who added in a subsequent post, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd."
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese spoke with the media after her team's May 20 practice and spoke on several matters relating to this investigation.
"Obviously, there's no place in this league for that," Reese said when asked about hate speech, per an X post from Josh Frydman of WGN News. "I think the WNBA, and our team, and our organization has done a great job supporting me. I've had communication from everyone, from so many people across this league... going through this whole process, it would happen to me, it could happen to anyone. I think they have done a great job of supporting us."
Reese was then asked how tough it was to do her job on Saturday with all of this going on.
"Obviously it's tough, but I think I have a great support system. I'm loved by so many people. And obviously, in the moment, it's hard to hear, But my support system is great... I've done through so many different things in the past couple years of my life. But I think just having this support and this love and being a part of an organization that really supports me is something I couldn't imagine not being a hard of."
When asked about the WNBA's investigation, she said, "Yeah, like I said, they understand that this is the priority. There's no place for this... the women in this league, they know that. And they know there's no space for that. And I believe that every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect, and wants to come to work and have fun, and have a great environment to work at.
"I think they've done a great job putting that out, and are obviously just going to response as they need to," she concluded.
It will be interesting to see what comes from the investigation.