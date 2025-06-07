Angel Reese Strikes Pose With Bold Black Outfit Before Sky Game vs Fever
The Chicago Sky are a short time away from their June 7 grudge match against the Indiana Fever, who demolished them by a score of 93-58 back on May 17, which was the first game of the 2025 WNBA season for both teams.
The biggest story to come from that first contest was when Caitlin Clark received a flagrant foul for a take-foul that turned into a shove on Sky star Angel Reese, who responded to this by getting up from the ground and immediately going after Clark to chew her out (which resulted in Reese receiving a technical foul).
Given that Clark and Reese are arguably the two biggest superstars in women's basketball (owed in large part to their personal rivalry), this moment stole headlines for many days afterward.
Fans shouldn't expect similar theatrics on Saturday, if only because Clark won't be playing in the game because of her left quad strain. However, Reese is fit to play and active — and she's already getting attention with the outfit she entered the United Center wearing.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Reese wearing an elegant all-black outfit, including a fluffy black hat, a black trench coat with fur lining, and long black boots with a high heel. The video was captioned, "ANGEL REESE ARRIVES FOR ROUND 2 VS. INDY 🤩".
This contest marks the first ever WNBA game at the United Center, which is where the Chicago Bulls play, and marks the biggest NBA home arena. Reese will be looking to put on a show for her home crowd.