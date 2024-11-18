Angel Reese Succinctly Said It All About Hailey Van Lith Amid Viral TCU Moment
The women's basketball community was dealt a ton of excitement on Sunday.
The biggest reason for this was the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery, which the Dallas Wings ultimately won by securing the No. 1 overall pick (which likely means they will be drafting UConn Star Paige Bueckers).
But that's not all the excitement there was on Sunday, as many top-tier NCAA women's basketball teams also had games.
One of these teams was the TCU Horned Frogs, who improved to 4-0 in the 2024-25 season after a hard-fought 76-73 win over the No. 13 ranked NC State Wolfpack.
TCU star guard Hailey Van Lith was fantastic in the game, as she produced 18 points and 10 assists in the win. But what really caught attention was an emotional moment she shared with her head coach after the game ended that went viral on social media.
The TCU women's basketball X account posted a video of Van Lith bursting into tears upon learning that Sunday's win marked the first time she tallied double-digit assists in her NCAA career.
"Who else is cutting onions 🥹
"HVL records her first career 10-assist double-double," the post wrote.
This career-best performance seemed to have caught the attention of Angel Reese, who spent a season with Van Lith at LSU before Reese went to the WNBA and Van Lith transferred to TCU.
Reese — who was the Chicago Sky's representative for the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery — wrote on X, "HVL. that’s all ima say."
While Reese's intention with this post remains ambiguous, perhaps this is her way of saying that she wants her Chicago squad to take a look at Van Lith with their No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.