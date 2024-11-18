Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Succinctly Said It All About Hailey Van Lith Amid Viral TCU Moment

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese gave Hailey Van Lith her flowers after an emotional moment from the TCU standout went viral.

Grant Young

LSU's Angel Reese (10) and teammates calm Hailey Van Lith (11) after a foul was called against Lith during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
LSU's Angel Reese (10) and teammates calm Hailey Van Lith (11) after a foul was called against Lith during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The women's basketball community was dealt a ton of excitement on Sunday.

The biggest reason for this was the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery, which the Dallas Wings ultimately won by securing the No. 1 overall pick (which likely means they will be drafting UConn Star Paige Bueckers).

But that's not all the excitement there was on Sunday, as many top-tier NCAA women's basketball teams also had games.

One of these teams was the TCU Horned Frogs, who improved to 4-0 in the 2024-25 season after a hard-fought 76-73 win over the No. 13 ranked NC State Wolfpack.

TCU star guard Hailey Van Lith was fantastic in the game, as she produced 18 points and 10 assists in the win. But what really caught attention was an emotional moment she shared with her head coach after the game ended that went viral on social media.

The TCU women's basketball X account posted a video of Van Lith bursting into tears upon learning that Sunday's win marked the first time she tallied double-digit assists in her NCAA career.

"Who else is cutting onions 🥹

"HVL records her first career 10-assist double-double," the post wrote.

This career-best performance seemed to have caught the attention of Angel Reese, who spent a season with Van Lith at LSU before Reese went to the WNBA and Van Lith transferred to TCU.

Reese — who was the Chicago Sky's representative for the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery — wrote on X, "HVL. that’s all ima say."

While Reese's intention with this post remains ambiguous, perhaps this is her way of saying that she wants her Chicago squad to take a look at Van Lith with their No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Published



Grant Young covers Women's Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated's 'On SI' sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and played on USF's Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

