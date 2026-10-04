Angel Reese Has Surprising Rebound Disadvantage vs Liberty Star in WNBA Playoffs

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese is the best rebounder in the WNBA. However, that doesn't mean she's the best rebounder on the court when her team faces the New York Liberty, which they're doing in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals on Sunday.

Liberty star center Jonquel Jones has outrebounded Reese in all three games they've faced each other this season.

Jones finished with 10 rebounds compared to Reese's nine when the two teams played on June 11. Jones tallied 12 rebounds compared to Reese's 10 on September 21, and Jones secured 14 rebounds compared to Reese's six on September 23.

There is some important context to note, however: Reese only played 17 minutes in that final regular season matchup, which is a stark difference from her season average of 31 minutes per game.

That being said, even if Reese had played her normal 31 minutes in that game, it's unlikely that she would have reached the 14 rebounds that Jones secured.

It's also worth noting that the Dream won two of these three games. But the bottom line is that Reese having averaged 8.3 rebounds per game against New York this season was 3.8 below her 12.1 regular-season average, which marks a 31% decline.

Jones, on the other hand, had a double-double in all three games. New York as a whole out-rebounded Atlanta in all three games as well, although that didn't always result in them winning.

Reese also either matched or outscored Jones in the first two meetings where Reese played normal minutes (Reese had 25 to Jones' 16 on June 11 and both had 18 on September 21), but the most interesting element is the rebounds discrepancy.

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) and Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese Must Shoulder Big Rebounding Burden With No Brionna Jones

The main reason why Reese (who is listed as 6'3" and is a natural power forward) has to match up with Jones (who is listed as 6'6" and a natural center) is that Brionna Jones, who was supposed to be the Dream's starting center this season, has missed most of the season with an injury.

This has forced Reese to act as Atlanta's center and usually puts her at a size disadvantage against opposing teams. She typically can offset this disadvantage because of her elite rebounding instincts and physicality, but Jonquel Jones has clearly presented a tougher task in that regard this year.

Seeing how Reese fares throughout a potential five-game series against Jones will be a fascinating storyline to follow as this postseason series kicks off. Both players will get their opportunity to set the tone in this rebound battle when New York heads to Atlanta on Sunday.