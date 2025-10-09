Angel Reese Wows in Victoria's Secret Lingerie Photos Amid Historic Partnership

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is a shrewd businesswoman who has done a fantastic job of capitalizing on her on-court success, turning rebounds into revenue during the first two seasons of her WNBA career.

Then again, Reese was capitalizing on this back when she was still in college with the LSU Tigers, given that the end of her college basketball career coincided with the start of the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era, which allowed collegiate athletes to profit from themselves. But there's no question that as Reese has blossomed on the basketball court, her business dealings and brand partnerships have also reached new heights.

And the 23-year-old took this to historic measures on October 9, when it was announced that she had started a global partnership with Victoria's Secret, an American specialty retailer that focuses on lingerie collections, clothing, and other beauty products.

Historic Angel Reese, Victoria's Secret Partnership Details

This partnership was announced through a shared Instagram post between Victoria's Secret and Reese on Thursday, which was captioned, "Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement."

This partnership is also historic. Reese also commemorated it with her own Instagram post, which was captioned, "Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings 🪽 I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. ✨ Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway💗 @victoriassecret".

This will make Reese the first professional athlete to walk the famous Victoria's Secret runway show (which is arguably the world's most famous runway show), showing that this partnership is history-making.

Reese's Instagram post featured multiple photos of her posing in Victoria's Secret lingerie (and the iconic Victoria's Secret wings), which is catching a ton of attention on social media. She also made an X post showcasing some of the same photos that was captioned, "The FIRST professional athlete hitting the runway! See you October 15th in NYC💋 @VictoriasSecret".

The FIRST professional athlete hitting the runway! See you October 15th in NYC💋 @VictoriasSecret pic.twitter.com/xDZIRl0ijB — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 9, 2025

Angel Reese has spoken publicly about her belief in manifestation and speaking things into existence. And that's exactly what she did with this partnership, which was conveyed through an X post @AthleteVanity that was captioned, "On the 5th of November, 2024 via IG stories, Angel Reese said ‘I’m going to walk in a VS fashion show! Mark my words!!!’



"It will be happening on October 15th in NYC 🥹".

The post shows Reese's Instagram story that is being alluded to.

On the 5th of November, 2024 via IG stories, Angel Reese said ‘I’m going to walk in a VS fashion show! Mark my words!!!’



It will be happening on October 15th in NYC 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sIR4peG9dy — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) October 9, 2025

Fans will have to keep an eye out for Reese's Victoria's Secret runway debut next week.

