Arike Ogunbowale Didn't Mince Words With Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Review
Much of the sports world had their eyes trained on the boxing fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Friday night, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas and was the first live combat sports event to be broadcast by Netflix.
While the fight — which Jake Paul (27 years old) ended up winning by decision after cruising through eight easy rounds against Mike Tyson (58 years old) — surely earned a ton of money for both fighters, many aspects of the event were disappointing.
One of which is that Netflix seemed unable to handle to massive demand that the fight was receiving as spectators experienced constant buffering and other stream issues when trying to watch live.
Then there was the fight itself. Despite all of the hype that Paul vs. Tyson had before it took place, a common concern within the sports community was that Tyson was much too old to be fighting at all, let alone against someone who was over 30 years younger than him.
Alas, the fight still took place. And while Tyson fans were glad to see that he didn't get knocked out, the bout lacked much action, and it was apparent early on that Tyson would struggle to get anything going against Paul.
But we're putting it nicely. Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale spoke about the fight more bluntly on X by writing, "So I’m at the fight. & I’m not a boxing expert…but that was the weakest fight I’ve ever seen 😭".
Thankfully, one of the greatest female boxing fights of all time (Serrano vs. Taylor 2) took place right before Paul vs. Tyson.
Hopefully this iconic bout made Ogunbowale and everybody else in attendance feel like they got their money's worth.