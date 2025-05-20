Arike Ogunbowale's Excessive Shot Selection vs Storm Has Wings Fans Frustrated
The Dallas Wings fell to 0-2 on the 2025 WNBA season after their 79-71 loss to the Seattle Storm on May 19.
While the Wings did some things better than their first game against the Minnesota Lynx, they weren't able to overcome a sluggish start in the first half, and their 37% field goal percentage (and 21% from three-point range) left a lot to be desired.
Dallas star guard Arike Ogunbowale had a particularly tough night at the office, as she finished the loss with 8 points on 2 of 14 shooting from the field (1 of 8 from three) and 0 assists in 27 minutes played.
Anybody who has seen Arike play in the past knows that she's a volume shooter. And when those shots go in, she seems like one of the world's best guards. But when she can't find the basket, her shot selection can be detrimental to her team's chances of winning.
The latter was the case on Monday. And Wings fans are making their frustration apparent on social media.
"I love Arike but she needs to be held accountable for tonight.
"This is beyond unacceptable at this point in your career," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "Let me preface this by saying Arike my 3rd favorite player in the W behind Phee and CC.
"Somebody in Wings organization going to have to have that 'you aren't the #1 option anymore' talk with her. Respectfully, of course".
"hall of shame performance by arike, i mean my goodnesss," a third added.
The silver lining is that Arike could go off for 30 points in Dallas' next game and nobody would be surprised, and these same frustrated fans would surely be praising her.