Atlanta Dream Player Flattered by Fever Fans' Free Agency Pitch
The Indiana Fever will have some interesting choices to make this offseason when it comes to their 2025 roster.
Fever GM Amber Cox asserted that her team not protecting Temi Fagbenle in the Golden State Valkyries Expansion Draft was, "Really part of an overall plan, which hopefully, everybody will see unfold during the offseason," during her December 30 interview on "In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams".
"But again, part of a bigger plan that I hope everyone will get to see unfold as we get into the rest of the offseason," Cox added.
One potential free agent that would seem to make sense for the Fever is Atlanta Dream forward Aerial Powers, who averaged 8.6 points per game while shooting 38.9% from three-point range during the 2024 regular season.
It appears that at least one Fever fan is clamoring for Powers to bring her talents to Indiana, as an X user posted a video of Powers' highlights from her playing in the Turkish basketball league this offseason with the caption, "I just want Aerial Powers to know that she would have that 3 with no defenders on her every game on the Fever.🙂 ↕️".
This prompted a response from Powers, who wrote, "Yall fever fans be wilding but this Detroit girl loves it 😂😂."
Powers seems to have a good relationship with Fever franchise players Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, as she sat with them both during the WNBA All-Star Skills Night back in July.
Fans will need to wait until February 1 when the official WNBA free agency signing period begins to see where Powers will end up.