Audi Crooks Sets the Record Straight About Iowa State Transfer Talk
The No. 11-seeded Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball team was eliminated from the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the first round after they were beaten by the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines by a score of 80-74.
Despite the defeat, Cyclones superstar center Audi Crooks finished with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. This marked the end of a fantastic sophomore season from Crooks, who averaged 23.3 points and 7.5 rebounds, which earned her third-team All-America honors.
There's no question that Crooks is Iowa State's best player and is one of the NCAA's most elite post players. However, some are uncertain what their ceiling is, given that Crooks doesn't have the best supporting cast compared to other high-level teams.
This caused many women's basketball fans to drum up chatter about Crooks transferring schools after Iowa State's NCAA Tournament.
Crooks must have heard this chatter and decided to send a decisive message about her college future with an Instagram post on March 30.
The post quoted Crooks saying, "Dear Cyclone Nation,
"Thank you to all the coaches and fans that have supported me on this journey. After much thought and consideration... quit asking! I am right where I want to be! Let's run it back. #LOYALforevertrue".
The post's next slide wrote, "The grass is greener where you water it."
So there you have it; Crooks isn't going to be entering the transfer portal and will instead look to lead Iowa State during her junior season.
In the current college landscape, where it seems like all top players who aren't completely content are immediately looking to transfer, Crooks deserves a ton of respect for wanting to water Iowa State's grass, so to speak.