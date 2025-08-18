Azzi Fudd Admits She's 'Scared' of WNBA Star

The women's basketball community still has to wait about nine months before they get to see UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd playing in a regular season WNBA game (given that she's selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which all indications are she will). However, there's already a lot of anticipation about how she'll match up with the league's elite guards.

There's no question that Fudd can contend with the best of them when it comes to her smooth three-point stroke. And she also proved that she's a much more versatile scorer than many had given her credit for during UConn's run to the NCAA national championship last season.

However confident Fudd is in her own game, she also has a healthy respect for the WNBA's best guards. And when it comes to one such guard, Fudd's respect comes with a little bit of fear.

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd Gets Honest About Skylar Diggins Opinion

Fudd was interviewed by Maria Clifton of Sports Illustrated, which was released on August 18. At one point in their discussion, Fudd was asked which current WNBA players she'd most like to play one-on-one against.

"I always loved watching Skylar Diggins when I was younger," Fudd responded. "But also, then it's like, you've got to go with [Napheesa Collier], the reigning champ. But I just don't know if I, as soon as she starts to get in her post bag, I don't stand a chance against Phee."

Clifton then noted that Skylar Diggins, "does not play."

"No. Yeah, I've have my work [cut out for me]," Fudd responded. "It would not be easy at all.

"Kinda scared of her," Fudd added of Diggins.

Of course, Fudd is surely joking (at least partially). But there's also no doubt that Diggins is one of the most intimidating players in the league, given her infamous competitive nature.

One would imagine that Fudd and Diggins would be facing each other during Unrivaled's one-on-one competition at some point in the coming years, given that Fudd has already signed to Unrivaled and Diggins played in it for Lunar Owls BC last year.

There's no doubt that Fudd and Diggins will get to match up at some point in the WNBA in 2026 (so long as Fudd isn't drafted to whichever team Diggins, who is an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season, is playing for next year. So Fudd will have to overcome her fear at some point to take on this highly regarded veteran guard.

