Azzi Fudd Has 6-Word Message for UConn Fans Amid Championship Parade
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team celebrated its 2025 NCAA championship victory with a parade in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday, which included thousands of fans flocking to show the Huskies love after the program's first national title since 2016.
At one point, several key players took to the podium to address the crowd in attendance. And when it was Azzi Fudd's turn to speak, she sent an optimistic message to the Huskies nation.
"Now like I said, this championship means everything. But to do it with this team, this team is so special. These girls, my sisters, my friends for life. We have been through so much together," Fudd said, per an X post from espnW. "So to win this, get through all that adversity and bring it home, just the bond that we have, the love that we play with, it shows every single night.
"To be able to play not just for each other, but for our seniors, and to bring it home for them and be able to send them off to their next chapter with this kind of storybook ending, bringing it home. Seniors, we love you, and thank you for everything.... And the fans, the support that we've had from so many people has been incredible... Lastly, I just want to say UConn nation, you guys are the best.
"Let's run it back next year!" Fudd concluded.
Given Fudd's work ethic, she is probably already back in the gym preparing to help the Huskies repeat as NCAA champions next season.