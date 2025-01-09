Azzi Fudd Laughs Off Paige Bueckers' Animated Bench Presence Amid UConn Blowout Win
The No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced a dominant 81-27 win over Xavier on January 8.
While UConn securing this win is no surprise, the fact that they won by 54 points without superstar guard Paige Bueckers — who suffered a minor knee sprain during UConn's January 5 game and is still on the mend — is impressive.
While Bueckers wasn't on the court, she was still extremely active during the game, making her presence felt through her sideline antics.
One example of this is when she stood along with the crowd until the Huskies secured their first points of the night, a clip of which was posted on X by NBC Connecticut's Gabby Lucivero.
Standout guard Azzi Fudd was a big reason for UConn's big win, as she scored 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting (including 3 of 5 from three-point range) plus 3 steals.
After the game, Fudd was asked about Bueckers' hyperactivity on the bench and had a hilarious response.
"That's a CD issue," Fudd said with a laugh when asked about Bueckers, per The UConn Daily YouTube channel. She was referring to longtime UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey. "CD has to tell her to calm down.
"But you can't tell Paige to calm down," Fudd continued. "She's everyone's biggest cheerleader, biggest fan, biggest supporter. So there's no telling her to calm down."
The Huskies are hoping they won't have to worry about an overly hyped-up Bueckers on the bench for much longer because that will mean she's back on the court.