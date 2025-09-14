Azzi Fudd Makes Her WNBA MVP Opinion Extremely Clear

After her team's regular season-ending win against the Golden State Valkyries on September 11, legendary Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve stated her case for why star player Napheesa Collier deserved to be the 2025 WNBA MVP.

"[The 50/40/90 season has] only been done once before, and that player was the MVP. Phee deserves that recognition. And the numbers don't lie. And I think that's something voters should look at. It's done from start to finish. A 50/40/90 is historic. I don't know how long it will be before it happens again. So Napheesa Collier has been the best player in the WNBA. She deserves MVP," Reeve said, per an X post from Andrew Dukowitz.

She's referencing the fact that Collier concluded the 2025 WNBA regular season with a 53.1% field goal percentage, a 40.3% three-point percentage, and a 90.6% field goal percentage. This made her the second player in WNBA history to record a 50/40/90 season, and the first to do so while averaging over 20 points per game (22.9, to be exact).

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Just about everybody agrees that the MVP award is between Collier and A'ja Wilson. However, while Collier was once the clear favorite, it seems that the sentiment has shifted toward Wilson, given that Aces finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak and Wilson dominated the entire league since the WNBA All-Star break in mid-July.

UConn Star Azzi Fudd States WNBA MVP Opinion With 3-Words

There are still many who agree with Reeve in thinking that Collier deserves her MVP recognition. One of these is UConn Huskies superstar and reigning NCAA national champion Azzi Fudd, who made this clear in a recent interview she did with TikTok's @theefashionmix.

Fudd and her Huskies teammate, KK Arnold, were at New York Fashion Week when they ran into this fashion influencer. After speaking about their respective outfits, Fudd was asked to provide a WNBA take.

"Phee for MVP," Fudd said.

"Same," Arnold then said.

Fudd didn't have to offer any take about Paige Bueckers winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, given that's a foregone conclusion at this point.

The Lynx have the rights to swap picks with the Sky in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which they will surely do given that the Sky will likely have one of the top three picks.

Therefore, many believe Minnesota could select Fudd with their pick, which would make her teammates with her 2025 WNBA MVP pick next season.

