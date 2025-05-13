Azzi Fudd Opens Up About Navigating Mental Health After UConn NCAA Championship
It has already been over five weeks since the UConn Huskies women's basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks to win the 2025 NCAA championship.
This past month or so has surely been a whirlwind for the Huskies, as the team is not etched in school history after securing legendary head coach Geno Auriemma's 12th NCAA title and first since 2016. Azzi Fudd was a crucial part of this championship team, and will figure to be a leader on UConn's roster when they try to repeat next season.
On May 13, an interview with Fudd was posted on the Kevin Love Fund's Instagram page. This is a nonprofit organization designed to, "To inspire people to live their healthiest lives by creating equity between mental and physical health."
When speaking, Fudd made several poignant comments about her mental health.
"To me, being more than your sport means knowing your worth, knowing that you're not getting all of your identity from basketball, from whatever sport you play, knowing that you can use that platform of your sport to do good, to help others," Fudd said. "Just making sure your sport doesn't define you."
She later said, "During a long season, I take care of my mental health by, one, surrounding myself with people who are going to push me, help me through the tough times. Two, talking to someone... It took me a long time to figure that out, but it was my first time doing that this year, and I think it helped tremendously. I wouldn't have been as mentally stable as I have been.
"And then three, finding time to do little things that you enjoy," Fudd continued. "Whether taking a walk, listening to your favorite song, cooking something, having a sweet treat. Whatever it is, having that little thing that just brings you joy."
It's cool to hear Fudd speaking so openly about how she has navigated her mental health in the past.