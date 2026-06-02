Azzi Fudd's 'Pick On Me' Response About Defense is Backed Up By Key Stat

Azzi Fudd seemed confused that the Seattle Storm appeared to be targeting her on defense during Dallas' 79-56 win over the Seattle Storm on June 1. And one key defensive statistic provides proof that this is probably not the best strategy when facing the Wings.

The Dallas Wings are playing very good basketball right now. They've won their past three games (including wins over the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces), and have won five out of their past six contests, giving them a 6-3 record on the year.

Star rookie guard Azzi Fudd's continued development has been a key reason for this success. While she had a quiet night on Monday, scoring 9 points in 24 minutes, Dallas simply didn't need her to have much of an offensive impact.

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd's Confusion About Storm's Plan to Attack Her on Defense Is Supported By This Stat

When speaking to the broadcast postgame, Fudd said, "I mean, I really think defense is mostly effort. So just having that defensive mentality. I've been told teams like to pick on me [on defense]? I don't know why. I feel like I play pretty hard," per an X post from @usasports.

"Defense is mostly effort... I've been told teams like to pick on me? I don't know why I feel like I play pretty hard." 😅



Azzi Fudd puts in the work to make sure there are no easy buckets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6YIIJ9kQ0B — USA Sports (@usasports) June 2, 2026

Azzi is right to be baffled about hearing this reputation she has about her defense. Net Points is a statistic from the ESPN analytics department that estimates how many points a player has either added or cost their team, taking both offense and defense into account.

Fudd has a +3 defensive rating. That's both above-average and third-best on the Wings. While Net Points isn't the be-all-end-all for assessing a player's defensive capabilities, it does a solid job of assessing how well a player performs on both ends of the court.

And even more telling is that Fudd has been the Wings' best defender out of her, Paige Bueckers (+1), Odyssey Sims (-5), and Arike Ogubowale (-10). Fudd started the season behind Ogunbowale and Sims on the depth chart before ultimately taking Sims' starting job a few games ago.

While we're at it, opposing teams should not be picking on Azzi Fudd on defense. She has been Dallas' 3rd best defender, based on Net Points, and above average overall.



(p.s. Paige Bueckers being +27 on offense through 9 games is wild.) Also. s/o Awak Kuier https://t.co/s4otWXB4Hs pic.twitter.com/nmYKqCmt2q — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) June 2, 2026

Fudd's defensive aptitude over Sims suggests this was the right decision by head coach Jose Fernandez, and is most likely something he weighed when ultimately giving Fudd the starting role.

Fudd had a reputation of being a solid perimeter defender with the UConn Huskies, which is why it's strange that her reputation has seemingly changed once she entered the WNBA.

But this reputation won't last for long if Fudd keeps up her current defensive effort.