Azzi Fudd Responds To No. 1 Pick Buzz Before WNBA Draft

The UConn Huskies are in the middle of trying to defend their 2025 NCAA national championship. And they seem well on their way, as they're the country's No. 1-ranked team, have a perfect 28-0 record, and have dominated just about every single team they've played to this point.

Superstar guard Azzi Fudd has been a huge reason for this success, as her game has continued to develop in what will be her final season.

Fudd is expected to be a top-three pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft, with many believing that the Dallas Wings will take her with the No. 1 pick.

Azzi Fudd Gets Honest About No. 1 WNBA Draft Talk

Fudd did a collaboration podcast with WNBA star Breanna Stewart and NBA standout Myles Turner that was released on February 20. At one point, Stewart was speaking to Fudd about the importance of having a trusted circle around her and why that's now more important than ever, given "the opportunity to be the No. 1 draft pick."

Stewart then added, "How much are you watching that [conversation about the first pick?] Because from what I'm seeing... It's fluctuating. It was going to be Awa Fam, and now it's Azzi. Is there a big — like, you want to be No. 1, I'm assuming — but are you thinking about it a lot?"

Fudd (who nodded her head enthusiastically when Stewart assumed she wanted to be the draft's top pick) replied by saying, "I'm not. I mean, obviously, getting drafted is the dream, and being No. 1 is the dream. I want to be in that UConn hallway with you, and with everyone else. But I'm really not thinking about it.

"I'm not on social media too much, to avoid seeing that and just hearing all the outside voices. Because I've seen with all my past teammates, just how easy it is to be consumed by that, and to be consumed by what's next," Fudd continued.

"But I'm really trying to stay present, because I know I've got two months left. And as much as I might complain... I'm really not trying to think too much of what's gonna happen after. Because also, I can't control it, it's not in my hands. I've got to take care of business here first."

Props to Fudd for having her priorities in order before what will be the most important next few months of her life.