Azzi Fudd Reveals 'Looked Over' Part of Paige Bueckers' Game Amid Wings Appearance
The Dallas Wings suffered their fourth consecutive defeat to start the 2025 WNBA regular season against the Atlanta Dream on May 24. This means that star rookie Paige Bueckers' last victory (aside from preseason play) is still the 2025 NCAA national championship game, when her UConn Huskies dismantled the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Bueckers' partner in crime during that championship run was fellow guard Azzi Fudd. And Fudd made an appearance during the Wings vs. Dream game on Saturday, which meant she was sitting courtside while Bueckers scored 11 points and dished out 5 assists in 28 minutes played.
Fudd was interviewed by the CBS Sports broadcast at one point, and sent a strong message when asked about what part of Bueckers' game will take off in the WNBA.
"Oh, that's a good question. I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," Fudd said, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz. "I don't know if that will take off. But I also feel like she's an incredible passer, and I feel like that's something that was kind of looked over a little bit last year.
"So these last couple games — I mean, she had 10 assists last game, I think — so to see her facilitate like she can, it's gonna be fun," Fudd continued.
It's worth noting that Paige secured a steal right after Fudd spoke about her defense during the interview. And it will definitely be fun to see Bueckers' passing and playmaking abilities continue to develop as her time in the WNBA continues.