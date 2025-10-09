Azzi Fudd's 1-Word Geno Auriemma UConn Description Turns Heads

Geno Auriemma is one of the most respected head coaches in basketball history, regardless of gender or level.

This is not only owed to the 12 NCAA Division 1 national championships he has amassed to this point in his iconic career, but also because of the dozens of women's basketball players he has helped develop into superstars in the WNBA. In fact, there's a strong argument to be made that UConn has a better WNBA alumni pool than every other college in the league put together.

Auriemma's success (which was reiterated when he won the 2025 NCAA championship, ending a nearly decade-long title drought) has made it so that he has nothing left to prove. It has also made it so he's relatively carefree and frank when speaking with the media, which has created more than his fair share of hilarious and viral moments.

And many of these recent moments came between him and Paige Bueckers, as these two developed a great relationship during Bueckers' five seasons spent with the Huskies.

But Bueckers has since moved on to the WNBA. And Auriemma will need to find a way to not only replace her presence on the basketball court but also replace the banter she would bring his way, if only because it seemed to keep him entertained.

Azzi Fudd Makes Hilarious 1-Word Geno Auriemma Description

Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd will surely pick up Bueckers' scoring slack, given that she's a lethal offensive weapon in her own right. But she and Auriemma have a much different relationship than Auriemma and Bueckers did when it comes to off-court.

However, perhaps Fudd is turning a new corner with her head coach. They joked around a lot when Auriemma appeared on her podcast last month, and Fudd cracked another Auriemma joke when she was asked to describe her head coach with one word.

"Menace," Fudd said when asked to describe Auriemma in one word, per an X post from UConn's account.

Several other players also offered their own responses. KK Arnold (who seems to have a similar relationship dynamic with Auriemma as Bueckers) said, "joyful" before then turning it into "joyful grandpa".

Guard Ashlynn Shade said, "determined", and recent transfer Kayleigh Heckel said, "motivating".

It would be hilarious to hear what Bueckers would have said when asked this. But Huskies fans (and Auriemma) also need to begin getting used to not having her around, if they haven't already.

