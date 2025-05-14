Azzi Fudd's Family Cruise Photos Have UConn Fans Fawning
During the 2024 women's college basketball offseason, it became clear to UConn Huskies fans that star Azzi Fudd went on a family cruise. However, fans grew frustrated because Fudd never posted any photos of her trip.
Even Fudd's former teammate Paige Bueckers had to express her frustration with photos from the cruise never seeing the light of day.
In the wake of her team winning the 2025 NCAA national championship, Fudd and her family celebrated by going on another cruise, this time to the Bahamas. And while Fudd hasn't posted any photos of her cruise trip, Fudd's grandma, Karen Picha Duffy, posted a series of photos from the Fudd family cruise to her Instagram on May 13 with the caption, "Cruisin’".
As expected, it didn't take Huskies fans long to find these photos. And they are making their adoration of them apparent over social media.
"Azzi Fudd + cruise = best pics ever," one X user wrote, posting four photos of Fudd from the cruise.
Another fan added, "oh how i love azzi fudd".
"AZZI FUDD CRUISE CONTENT?? EVERYBODY UP," added another.
It looks like the entire Fudd family is having a great time on this trip, which is certainly well deserved for the Huskies superstar given how important she was in securing her program its first national title since the 2016 season.
If Fudd and her family are still on this cruise by Friday, May 16, one would imagine that they'll find the time to watch Fudd's close friend Paige Bueckers play in her first WNBA regular season game.