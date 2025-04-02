Azzi Fudd's NCAA Tournament Homework Woes Has UConn Fans in Tears
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has touched down in Tampa, Florida, in advance of their Final Four NCAA Tournament matchup against the UCLA Bruins on April 4.
The Huskies will need to rely on their triple superstar threat of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong if they're to make it past Lauren Betts and the blue-collar Bruins to appear in the National Championship game on April 6.
Ideally, these Huskies stars would be able to focus their entire energy on this crucial, legacy-defining game. However, they're still student-athletes, and therefore must handle the "student" aspect of that equation — even with the biggest game of their career looming.
This was made hilariously apparent with a March 1 video from UConn's X account, where the account admin asked several Huskies players what they would be doing during the plane flight from Connecticut to Tampa.
Bueckers said, "Take a fat nap and then watch the White Lotus."
When Fudd was asked, she took a deep sigh and said, "homework" in a dejected tone.
This post has since gone viral, and fans are loving Fudd's honest, school-centric response.
"Azzi been procrastinating or something, why she the only one with homework?😭," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "*sigh* “homework” student athlete queen".
"It's honestly crazy to me for all of these student athletes how they have to dedicate so much of their life to the sport and then still worry about homework. Because what do you mean Azzi has to do homework on the plane ride to the Final Four 😭," added a third.
Hopefully Fudd was able to get all her work done so that she can focus on hooping once her team touched down in Tampa.