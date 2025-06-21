Women's Fastbreak On SI

Azzi Fudd's 'Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend' Phone Case Photo Turns Heads

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd's new Paige Bueckers-related phone case is catching a lot of attention.
Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

There's no question that UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd and former Huskies icon turned Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers have an extremely close relationship, which started back before Fudd had committed to UConn in high school.

However, there has been a lot of speculation from the basketball community about whether this relationship between them is more than merely a friendship. While neither Fudd nor Bueckers has publicly stated that they're in a romantic relationship, fans have pointed to several signs that seem to indicate that's the case.

Several such signs have appeared over the past few days. One is that Fudd was present at the Dallas Wings' June 21 road game against the Connecticut Sun wearing a Bueckers jersey. The two also embraced on the court after the contest ended, which caught attention.

But perhaps the biggest conversation starter about the nature of the relationship between Fudd and Bueckers came through a photo that Fudd posted on her Instagram story on June 21. The photo is a mirror selfie of her getting her hair done while wearing a robe.

In the photo, Fudd's phone has a case that clearly says, 'Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend'. There's a chance that it says "Bueekers" instead of Bueckers, and there's also a chance that Fudd is just making a joke about the rumors. But many on social media are taking this as further proof of a romantic relationship between the former teammates.

Many fans are considering this phone case as Fudd going public with her relationship with Bueckers. Perhaps one of these two will eventually speak on the matter.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

