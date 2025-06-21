Azzi Fudd's 'Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend' Phone Case Photo Turns Heads

There's no question that UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd and former Huskies icon turned Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers have an extremely close relationship, which started back before Fudd had committed to UConn in high school.

However, there has been a lot of speculation from the basketball community about whether this relationship between them is more than merely a friendship. While neither Fudd nor Bueckers has publicly stated that they're in a romantic relationship, fans have pointed to several signs that seem to indicate that's the case.

Several such signs have appeared over the past few days. One is that Fudd was present at the Dallas Wings' June 21 road game against the Connecticut Sun wearing a Bueckers jersey. The two also embraced on the court after the contest ended, which caught attention.

But perhaps the biggest conversation starter about the nature of the relationship between Fudd and Bueckers came through a photo that Fudd posted on her Instagram story on June 21. The photo is a mirror selfie of her getting her hair done while wearing a robe.

In the photo, Fudd's phone has a case that clearly says, 'Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend'. There's a chance that it says "Bueekers" instead of Bueckers, and there's also a chance that Fudd is just making a joke about the rumors. But many on social media are taking this as further proof of a romantic relationship between the former teammates.

Does her phone case say what I think it says? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S9ykvMAxF0 — ᯓ★ (@pb5exclusive) June 21, 2025

WAIT CAUSE IKYFL pic.twitter.com/jM43c2Qa2V — Kait⁷🤎 Azzi Fudd agenda pusher. TANNIES BIRTH💜 (@doolsetjoon) June 21, 2025

Many fans are considering this phone case as Fudd going public with her relationship with Bueckers. Perhaps one of these two will eventually speak on the matter.

