Azzi Fudd's 'Sweet' Interaction With Huge UConn Fan Left Unbreakable Impression
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team spent the night of Friday, January 3 bowling with fans in Milford, Connecticut for an event that, "benefits Bleeding Blue for Good, an organization dedicated to supporting charitable causes by utilizing the name, image, and likeness of UConn student-athletes."
While UConn star Paige Bueckers did bowl a strike in her first shot, the event was clearly catered toward these Huskies players interacting with their fans for a good cause. One interaction Azzi Fudd had with one of her biggest fans was the wholesome content we all needed to see this Saturday.
X user @apsamar_5 posted an interaction with Fudd and a fan that appeared to be them discussing an exchange of friendship bracelets with the caption, "i love this so much, and i love azzi 😭😭❤️❤️".
While it's difficult to hear exactly what was said in the video, the fan speaking to Fudd (TikTok user @cellinennn) made a post on Friday that detailed the interaction.
"Azzi Fudd and I officially agreed to an unbreakable bracelet exchange at the St. John's game in New York on January 15," the fan started the video with.
She then went on to describe how she wore a bracelet that said 'Unbreakable' (which is a word that Fudd has held dear during her multiple injury recoveries) every day over the summer to help her handle a major life change. This fan then got a tattoo of the word 'unbreakable' on her arm after the summer which was "inspired" by Fudd.
The two then agreed to swap bracelets during the aforementioned St. John's game on January 15 and then shared a hug and a photo.
The fan commented on the X post from above with the caption, "hi omg funnily enough this is me! my jaw dropped when i saw myself in these tweets because i'm a regular uconn twt lurker but i never tweet 😭 she was SO SWEET. truly one of the kindest people i've ever met ".
This heartwarming exchange gives the basketball world yet another reason to root for Fudd this season. And we imagine there will be an update after that January 15 game.