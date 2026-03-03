Azzi Fudd Steals Show In Striped Outfit Supporting Paige Bueckers at Unrivaled

Legendary head coach Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies women's basketball team have got to be feeling good about where they are heading into the 2025-26 NCAA postseason.

The Huskies have been the country's most dominant team by far this season. They cruised to a perfect 31-0 regular season record and blew out almost every opponent they faced. The team has remained healthy, is deep and loaded with talent, and has two of the five best players in the country in Azzi Fudd (who very well could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft) and sophomore Sarah Strong, who very well could be the best women's basketball player of her generation.

What's perhaps most impressive about UConn's success this season is how well they've adjusted without having superstar guard Paige Bueckers on their roster. Bueckers was a key piece of the Huskies winning the 2024-25 national championship, but Auriemma's squad has not missed a beat without her.

Paige Bueckers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine the Huskies will have any trouble in the Big East Tournament. Since their first game is on March 7, Auriemma seemingly allowed his roster a few days off to rest and prepare for the postseason.

Azzi Fudd Draws Attention In Striped Look At Unrivaled

Fudd capitalized on this free time by showing up at the Barclays Center for the Unrivaled semifinals on March 2. And the 23-year-old managed to draw nearly as much attention as the Unrivaled games being played while sitting courtside.

X user @ShowCaseShabazz posted a video of Fudd spectating in a white and light brown striped shirt and brown glasses. The post is captioned, "Azzi wow," and has over 900,000 views in just three hours.

Several other photos and videos of Fudd have surfaced on social media, including one of her wearing a fur coat that was posted by Unrivaled's official X account. The post was captioned, "Azzi Fudd came to SLAY 💜".

Azzi Fudd came to SLAY 💜 pic.twitter.com/vcjgmwcp70 — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) March 3, 2026

Fudd (who is signed to Unrivaled and will compete for the league next season) was also likely there to watch Bueckers. However, Paige's Breeze BC squad came up short in their semifinal showdown against Mist BC.

Bueckers finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in the defeat, which shows she isn't to blame.

It will be fascinating to see whether the Dallas Wings (who Bueckers plays for) will elect to take Fudd with their No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft.