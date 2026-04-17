Bam Adebayo Gives 'About Time' Take on A'ja Wilson's Landmark WNBA Contract

If there's anybody whose on-court accolades make her worthy of a max salary, it's Las Vegas Aces star forward A'ja Wilson.

Wilson is coming off another season where she won the WNBA MVP award and a league championship. It was her fourth league MVP award and her third WNBA championship. Oh, and she also won Finals MVP for the second time and was co-Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (her third time winning that award).

These accolades, combined with her national championship with the South Carolina Gamecocks, have many saying that Wilson is already the greatest women's basketball player of all time. And she doesn't turn 30 years old until this August.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This offseason presented the perfect time for Wilson to cash in on her success, given that there's now a CBA in place that enables the league's top players to earn a $1.4 million super-max salary. But Wilson didn't just receive that from the Aces. On April 15, news broke that she signed a three-year, $5 million deal with Las Vegas, which means she'll earn as much as possible over the next three years.

This move ensures Wilson is finally getting paid her worth and basically guarantees that the Aces (who have made other shrewd moves in free agency) will remain a championship contender at least through the 2028 campaign.

Bam Adebayo's Stance on A'ja Wilson's Super-Max Contract Says It All

Wilson is currently dating Miami Heat superstar center Bam Adebayo, who made his opinion clear when asked about Wilson getting the super-max to stay with the Aces during an April 16 press conference.

“About time," Adebayo responded, per an X post from Zachary Weinberger.

He then added, "They've been fighting for this for a long time. So, for them to have that opportunity to obviously get super-max, and it has the 'M' at the end, you see how much the game is growing, how much their game is growing, how much attention is surrounded by their game, how much attention is surrounded by their person, to where they love the needle that much; to where those contracts look like that.

"And I'm happy it's only going up from there," Adebayo concluded.

Bam Adebayo on A’ja Wilson getting a historic supermax to stay with Las Vegas.



“About time. They've been fighting for this for a long time. So for them to have that opportunity to obviously get super Max, and it has the M at the end, you see how much the game is growing…” pic.twitter.com/1HcHSCrBGx — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 16, 2026

It's staggering to think about how many trophies Wilson might have on her shelf by the time she calls it a career, especially now that she's locked down in Las Vegas. But even if she didn't win another game with the Aces, she has done enough to earn that $5 million contract.