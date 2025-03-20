Barack Obama Shares His NCAA Tournament Bracket Picks
Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017, is a certified ball knower when it comes to basketball.
Obama has always been passionate about the game. He played competitively while he went to high school in Hawaii and even installed a basketball court into the White House so he could play pick up games whenever he found spare time from running the country.
Like just about every other basketball fan, Obama can't wait for the NCAA Tournament festivities to begin. And on March 20, he shared his bracket picks for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament.
When it comes to his women's picks, Obama has UCLA, South Carolina, USC, and Notre Dame making it to the Final Four. From there, he has both South Carolina and UCLA (the top two national seeds) advancing to the national championship game.
College basketball fans will recall that UCLA and South Carolina squared off for a game on November 24, 2024. UCLA emerged victorious from this contest, producing a 77-62 win at home and cementing themselves as national championship contenders.
But Obama expects South Carolina to exact revenge in his predicted NCAA National Championship, slotting Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad to win the championship.
As for the men's side, Obama has Duke beating Florida in the championship.
The former president selecting South Carolina doesn't come as a surprise, as this is the team he has selected to win the past four NCAA Tournaments, according to an X post from The State reporter Michael Sauls.
Of course, the Gamecocks have won in two of the past three seasons, so Obama has done pretty well to this point. Perhaps fans would be wise to heed his NCAA women's college basketball knowledge.