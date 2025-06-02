Barstool's Big Cat Conveys Pacers' Caitlin Clark Conflict Issue for NBA Finals
On May 31, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 125-108 to win the Eastern Conference Finals and secure a trip to the 2025 NBA Finals.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was sitting courtside at this game, along with her teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston. And in the aftermath of the victory, several social media accounts made posts asserting that the Pacers now have a 7-0 record in the postseason when Caitlin Clark is in the building.
Therefore, many are asserting that Clark could be the Pacers' good luck charm, which would come in handy during the Finals.
However, during a June 2 episode of Pardon My Take, Barstool Sports personality Big Cat explained why this could present problems during the upcoming Finals.
"The first two [NBA Finals] games in Indiana, [Clark] has no conflicts," Big Cat said, per an X post from his account. "Game 6, they have a road game, the Fever against the [Golden State] Valkyries."
He later added, "[Clark's absence] could swing this. If she's there on game three and game four, the Pacers are going to win... She plays the night before game three, and then the next game is a home game, and then it's the same thing [for game four]... So she'll be there for those two. I don't know what she's going to do with this problem with the Valkyries."
It sounds like the Pacers will have no choice but to make do without Clark being present during that fateful game six.