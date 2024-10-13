Basketball Hall of Fame Seemingly Trolls Sheryl Swoopes With Caitlin Clark Placement
One of the most interesting storylines from this WNBA season has been the ongoing narrative about basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes not giving Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark her flowers.
Much has already been made about Swoopes making inaccurate claims about Clark's NCAA scoring record, her implying that the Indiana Fever had locker room turmoil due to Clark's presence, and a variety of other things that make it seem like Swoopes doesn't want to give Clark her well-deserved credit.
However, despite what some people may think about Swoopes as a commentator and media pundit, nobody can deny her greatness on the basketball court. She is a four-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA MVP, six-time WNBA All-Star, three-time Olympics gold medalist, and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
In other words, Swoopes is well deserving of her spot in both Hall of Fame's. Although that didn't stop the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame from seemingly trolling her on Sunday.
Indiana Fever beat reporter Scott Agness made an X post on Sunday that showed a stand featuring Caitlin Clark's height at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
"Walking around the Basketball HOF and Caitlin Clark is already featured. Just a 22-year-old rookie. Not bad.
"Also, bonus points for whose banner she is below…" he wrote.
At the top of the photo, a banner for Sheryl Swoopes can be seen.
While it's unknown whether Clark being placed beneath Swoopes was a coincidence or intentional, it's going to cause some laughs from those in the know either way.