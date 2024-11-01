Bawling UConn Opponent Has Everyone in Tears Over Upcoming Cooking By Paige Bueckers
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is expected to make a serious run at a National Championship in the 2024-25 season.
Their success in doing so will most likely hinge on Paige Bueckers, who is their best player and who some would say is the most talented women's college basketball player in the country.
Before Bueckers and the Huskies begin their regular season against Boston University on November 7, they have an exhibition game on November 3 against a school called Fort Hays State, which is a Division 2 university that plays in the MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) conference.
While Fort Hays went 25-8 last season, the UConn Huskies are an entirely different beast than the Emporia State Hornets.
And one Fort Hays state player suggested this in a hilarious TikTok post that went viral on Thursday.
Fort Hays guard Talexa Weeter posted a photo of her crying on TikTok with the caption, "when I get on a 100 on my test but the narp next to me gets to participate in halloweekend while i'm getting my ankles obliterated by paige bueckers".
For context, a 'narp' is an acronym that stands for 'Non-Athlete Random Person'. This is a common, generalized term that college student-athletes use for their peers and classmates who don't participate in a sport at their respective schools.
So Weeter is essentially upset because her non-athlete classmates at Fort Hays get to party this weekend while she has to prepare to get cooked by Paige Bueckers on the court Sunday.
While Weeter would seem to be joking, those certainly appear to be real tears. And we can't blame her for wanting to toast drinks this weekend instead of getting turned to toast by one of college basketball's best players.