Becky Hammon Asks For Fine in Referee Tirade After Aces Loss to Wings

The Las Vegas Aces fell to 4-3 after their 95-87 defeat to the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

It was definitely a frustrating game for the Aces. They were the better team in the first half and took a 53-45 lead into the locker room before the Wings stormed back in the second half, ultimately securing the win on their home court.

There's no question that there was a discrepancy in free throws between the two teams. The Aces took 12 total free throws while the Wings took 22. Plus, the Aces only made 7 of their attempts (58%), compared to 19 (86%) for Dallas, which ultimately was the difference in the game.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Doesn't Mince Words About Free Throw Discrepancy After Aces Loss to Wings

There was also some frustration on the Aces' bench about how the game was being officiated. And head coach Becky Hammon aired her frustration when speaking to the media after the game.

"The other thing, I mean, A'ja Wilson shoots one free throw, Chennedy Carter, zero [free throws], Jackie Young, zero. I’m f***** tired of that bullshit," Hammon said, per an X post from Underdog WNBA.

"I'm not saying [the Wings] didn't earn their 22 [free throws on their end of the court]. But when Awak Kuier shoots more free throws than A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chennedy Carter all combined, that’s a problem," Hammon continued.

"And we're not getting the same whistle. Give me my fine," she concluded before storming away the postgame press conference.

Becky Hammon on the Aces’ lack of free throw attempts tonight, via @NekiasNBA:



"I’m f**kin’ tired of that bullshit."



"When Awak Kuier shoots more free throws than A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chennedy Carter all combined, that’s a problem... Give me my fine." pic.twitter.com/8ZDANuAkhT — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 29, 2026

As Hammon alluded to, the fact that her team's three top scorers shot a combined one free throw in 87 combined minutes does seem egregious, especially when, as Hammon also said, Awak Kuier took four free throws in 21 minutes played.

Then again, it seemed like Kuier caught an unnecessary stray here. But Hammon's point still stands regardless.

Hammon has never been afraid to speak her mind, even if it might cost her money. Especially when it comes to criticizing referees.

And as she said, this tirade is definitely going to cost her some money. The Aces' next game is a road contest against the Golden State Valkyries on May 31, which means an update will likely come about whether Hammon is fined (and how much she has to cough up when she is) at some point before that contest.

Surely her players appreciates her willingness to have their back with that quote.