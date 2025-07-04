Becky Hammon Blasts Aces for 'Worst' Effort in Brutal Loss to Fever

The Las Vegas Aces were thoroughly dominated by the Indiana Fever on July 3, as they lost by a score of 81-54. This makes the Aces' record 8-9 on the 2025 WNBA season, and have now lost two of their past three games.

Even the best basketball teams are due to put up duds every once in a while. However, this one seemed extraordinarily poor to head coach Becky Hammon, which she made exceedingly clear when speaking with the media after Thursday's game.

"There's not a whole lot to say," Hammon said when asked what she has to say about her team's performance, per a YouTube video from The Ballers Magazine. "That's a complete lack of professionalism to come in here with that effort. Complete lack of focus. They played harder yesterday in practice, by a lot. Wasn't even close.

"I don't know how you step on to the floor with 20,000 people in the stands and perform like that," Hammon added. "That's one of the worst, it is the worst, offensive nights I've ever seen, as far as I've been here in the last four years."

This was, in fact, the lowest-scoring game that Las Vegas has had since Hammon became their head coach before the 2022 season. What's perhaps most concerning is that A'ja Wilson was still elite, finishing with 29 points (which amounts to more than half of what Vegas scored). The other four starters combined for 12 points.

Hammon is within her rights to be upset about what her team did on Thursday.

