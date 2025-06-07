Becky Hammon Blasts Las Vegas Aces Effort After Blowout Loss to Valkyries
The Las Vegas Aces fell to 4-3 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after a brutal 95-68 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on June 7.
There's no question that the Aces boast a much more talented roster on paper when compared to the Valkyries. Las Vegas has four players who played on the Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics squad, while the Valkyries have no discernible superstars and might not have a single representative in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.
However, that didn't keep the Valkyries from thoroughly outplaying the Aces on Saturday, as they looked like the more energized team that wanted the win much more than the 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions.
Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon was visibly frustrated with her team throughout the game. And she delivered a blunt assessment of her squad's heart when speaking with the media afterwards.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews made an X post that read, "Hammon says her team has a 'heart issue' that lacked effort.
"I'm not going to coach effort. It's the one thing I can't deal with. You're in charge of your effort. I guess I'm [in] charge of playing time...I'm not going to pull you from mistakes, but I will pull you for effort," Hammon is then quoted as saying.
Perhaps Hammon calling her team out in this way will inspire more effort from them during their next game, which comes at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (and former Aces star Kelsey Plum) on June 11.