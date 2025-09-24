Becky Hammon Blasts 'Out of Control' WNBA Physicality After Aces Win vs Fever

The Las Vegas Aces rebounded from a tough start to their WNBA Semifinals series against the Indiana Fever earlier this week by defeating them 90-68 on September 23, thus evening the series at one game apiece as it heads to Indianapolis for the next two games.

Given the Aces' championship pedigree and how well-coached they are, it was no surprise that this team was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday. Becky Hammon had her squad locked in from the opening tip-off, which was shown by them taking a 26-17 lead after the first quarter. In fact, Las Vegas won all four quarters, ultimately cruising to a 22-point victory.

Speaking of 22, the 2025 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (who wears No. 22) also bounced back from Game 1 in a big way, as she scored 25 points to go along with 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in 33 minutes played.

Sep 23, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena.

While Aces fans won't be complaining, this was a relatively frustrating game to watch, if only because it felt like there was constant physicality that wasn't getting called or just wasn't controlled. While every playoff game is intense and brings an added level of physical play, there's a case to be made that Tuesday's game went overboard and the referees didn't do a good job of managing it.

Becky Hammon Calls Out Physical Play After Aces Win vs. Fever

One person who wasn't happy with the physicality on display was Becky Hammon, who made her opinion extremely clear when speaking with the media after Tuesday's game.

"The physicality is out of control, that's for sure," Hammon said when asked whether the intense feeling of these games is owed to physicality, per the WNBA's YouTube account.

"I mean, you can bump and grab a wide receiver in the NFL for those first five yards, but you can do it in the W for the whole half court. You put two hands on somebody like that, it should be an automatic foul. They have the freedom of movement, freedom of movement. There's no freedom. And I'm not saying we're not fouling too. I'm not saying that. I'm saying it's out of control," Hammon added.

She later added, "Most of my assistants come from the NBA, and they're like, 'This level of physicality would not fly in the NBA. There would be fights.'"

Perhaps there will be a tighter whistle during Game 3 on Friday.

