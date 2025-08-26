Becky Hammon Condemns 'Irritating' Thing About WNBA MVP Race

With a couple of weeks remaining in the 2025 WNBA regular season, the WNBA MVP award race has been narrowed down to three players: Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Las Vegas Aces forward and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.

Women's basketball legend Lisa Leslie said she thinks the award is still Collier's to win, although she also admitted that the gap between Collier and Wilson has closed considerably over the past month or so.

Of course, Aces head coach Becky Hammon is always going to side with her star player. And comments Hammon made after Las Vegas beat the Sky on August 25 (a game in which Wilson scored 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds) suggest that she's getting frustrated that Wilson isn't getting more MVP love from the media right now.

Aug 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Gets Blunt About WNBA MVP Narratives

When Hammon was asked about making a case for Wilson to win MVP this season, she said, "I mean, she's number one in total points, number one in total rebounds. She's top in every category possible," per a YouTube video from The Ballers Magazine.

"And it's a little irritating, the [MVP] narrative," Hammon added. "You've got to come into this open-minded every season if you're a voter. And I think there was an early narrative and an early handout. And I feel like, a little bit in 2023, A'ja had a hugely dominant year that year... To me, the best teller is efficiency. How efficient are what you're doing?"

Hammon later added, "'Wilson is everywhere. There can't be a narrative going into the season. And then now, 'Okay, A'ja is having a ridiculous season again.... Just night, after night, after night. And then everyone is kind of like, 'Now we're talking.' There's not a more dominant player. [than Wilson]."

Becky Hammon's Past 2025 WNBA MVP Comments

Hammon shared a similar stance when speaking with the media before Las Vegas' August 17 game, where she said, "Well, I think the media always makes their own narrative [about MVP] out of the gate. You know, [Napheesa] was winning it coming into this year. I think they made it with [Breanna Stewart] winning it in '23. And they just decide, instead of just really digging into the numbers."

She concluded that stance by saying, "I think any time you have to start with the conversation starter as, 'Who is as good as A'ja Wilson?' You already have your answer."

Got Becky Hammon’s philosophy on MVP before today’s win over the Wings.



She told me she generally views it as the player who would be the most dominant on any team.



More from her on A’ja Wilson’s MVP case specifically ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XU1S31uylU — Callie Fin (@CallieJLaw) August 18, 2025

It's hard to find fault in Hammon's opinion.

Recommended Reading: