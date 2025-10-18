Becky Hammon Drops Mic With 4-Word Flex at Aces WNBA Championship Parade

The Las Vegas Aces have surely been doing a lot of celebrating ever since capturing their third WNBA championship in the past four seasons after their sweep over the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

And this team is more than deserving of bottling bottles and letting their hair down, so to speak, after their rollercoaster 2025 campaign concluded with yet another championship for Becky Hammon and her Las Vegas roster.

After their stunning 111-58 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx on August 2, the Aces had a 14-14 record and were merely on the cusp of playoff position. Immediately after that loss, the team rattled off a 16-game winning streak that skyrocketed them up the WNBA standings all the way to the No. 2 seed, having all the momentum in the world headed into the league's postseason.

And while this team faced its fair share of adversity in the postseason (particularly when they were taken to the absolute brink in their WNBA Semifinals series against the Indiana Fever), their championship pedigree, elite coaching, and star-studded roster that includes A'ja Wilson, who is arguably the best WNBA basketball player of all time at this point, shined through and led Las Vegas to the promised land.

Becky Hammon's Aces Stance Speaks Volumes as Las Vegas Championship Parade

If Aces' championship celebrations certainly didn't slow down on October 17, as the city of Las Vegas honored them with a WNBA title victory parade.

After smiling and waving down the Las Vegas Strip for some time, the Aces eventually made their way to the part of the parade where everybody gets up and says some words to the fans in attendance. Once the ownership spoke, it was Becky Hammon's turn. And while she kept her speech relatively short and sweet, she dropped one great nugget at the end.

When speaking about the Aces capturing three championships in four years, Hammon said, "I'm very comfortable in the underdog role... But you can't count this group out, ever. I don't care if we're the No. 8-seed, 1-seed, 2-seed, whatever.

"You don't want it," Hammon added. She paused for a cheer before reiterating, "You don't want it!"

There's no doubt that no team wanted to meet Las Vegas in the playoffs, even if they hadn't been riding a 16-game winning streak.

And Becky Hammon's squad showed exactly why that was the case throughout the postseason, en route to yet another WNBA championship trophy.

