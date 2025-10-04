Becky Hammon Makes 7-Word WNBA Finals Game 2 Prediction After Aces Win vs Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces produced a massive win in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury on October 3, which sets them up well heading into Game 2 at home on October 5.

It was a captivating, back-and-forth contest between two seemingly evenly matched teams. And it looked like the Mercury were going to pull off the victory when superstar forward Alyssa Thomas (who was one assist away from securing a triple-double) went to the free throw line with her team down one point and just under 25 seconds left to play.

However, Thomas then went on to miss both free throws, giving the Aces a huge break that they ultimately utilized to win Game 1.

While two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson produced a solid performance that included her scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 38 minutes played, Las Vegas' bench was the biggest story. Dana Evans scored a whopping 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field on just 26 minutes played, while Jewell Loyd added 18 points on 35 minutes played.

As a whole, the Aces' bench outscored the Mercury bench 41-16, which proved to be the biggest difference in Game 1.

Becky Hammon Makes Game 2 Prediction After Aces Victory Against Mercury

Aces head coach Becky Hammon always has a good indication of how her team is going to perform on any given night. And when speaking with the media before Game 1 tipped off on Friday, she predicted that her team's bench would have a major impact on the game's outcome and said, “I think we have the best overall bench that we’ve had since I’ve been here," per an article from Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

Of course, Hammon's stance was accurate. Therefore, Pickman was compelled to ask Hammon whether she had any prediction to make about Game 2 when she addressed the media postgame.

"I have a crystal ball at home," Hammon said to A'ja Wilson next to her, which prompted a laugh from Wilson and the rest of the room, per a YouTube video from the WNBA.

She later added, "I predict our defense will be better."

One could claim that this sounds more like a wish than a prediction from Hammon. But after her comments about the bench on Friday, as seems Hammon might have an ability to speak her wishes into existence during this WNBA Finals series.

