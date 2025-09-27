Becky Hammon Reveals What Will 'Haunt' Fever Coach About Aces Game 3 Win

The Las Vegas Aces took a commanding 2-1 WNBA Semifinals series lead over the Indiana Fever with their massive 84-72 victory at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on September 26.

The Aces and Fever were going back and forth for the entire first half, as the teams went into the locker room at halftime with Las Vegas leading 35-34. The third quarter was also competitive before a 6-0 Aces run right before the buzzer, which gave them momentum heading into the fourth and final frame.

Then Indiana's offense just seemed to run out of gas (or finally succumbed to the Aces' swarming defense) in the fourth, as Las Vegas outscored them 25-16 and ultimately made the final score not close.

Given how much anticipation there had been for the Fever playing in front of their passionate home court, it's hard to downplay just how vital this win was for the Aces. Not only did they show they can win in Indianapolis (they had lost their two regular season contests there), but they overcame a tough scoring night from two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who is sure to bounce back in Game 4.

Sep 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks on during game three against the Indiana Fever of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Makes Strong Stephanie White Statement After Aces Win vs. Fever

Aces coach Becky Hammon spoke with the media after Friday's game. And at one point, she was asked about her team going on that 6-0 run at the end of the third quarter, which stole momentum away from Indiana.

"I would definitely say there was a moment there where this place was rocking, and all the momentum was building up. [Indiana] giving up the layup in the last three seconds, that's probably gonna haunt Steph [White]," Hammon said, per a YouTube video from the WNBA.

"Because it was more than that. It was just the momentum, took the air out of the building. So we know we need to make those plays," Hammon added. "And kind of just breaking your spirit a little bit. However, it was the consecutive stops leading up to that that allows us to get the cushion. Again, for us, it's all about the defense."

There are several aspect of Friday's loss that will probably keep Fever coach Stephanie White up tonight, with that late third quarter run from Las Vegas definitely being one of them.

But White will quickly have to put this loss in the rearview and prepare her team for their September 28 home showdown against Hammon's squad, because their 2025 season depends on it.

