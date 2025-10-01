Becky Hammon's Indiana Fever Salute Says It All

The Las Vegas Aces have advanced to their third WNBA Finals in the past four seasons after their thrilling overtime win over the Indiana Fever on September 30.

Many felt like the Aces had the advantage heading into their winner-take-all Game 5 contest against the Fever on Tuesday, if only because it was on Las Vegas' home court. However, Indiana stole a game against them at Michelob ULTRA Arena during Game 1 of this series, which proved that they were undaunted by not having home-court advantage.

And Indiana gave Las Vegas a scare in the fourth quarter, when they clawed back from being eight points down at the start of the fourth quarter to tying the game at 86 at the end of regulation, despite star guard Kelsey Mitchell injuring her leg in the third quarter and standout center Aliyah Boston fouling out in the fourth.

The Aces' championship pedigree and experience shone through in the five-minute overtime period, as Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson willed their team to victory.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41), Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0), Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), and Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) take the court after an Indiana Fever time out in the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Credits Indiana Fever After Tough Playoff Series

While the Aces came out victorious, the Fever deserve a ton of credit for making it this far in the first place, given all the adversity they've been hit with in the form of injuries this season.

And Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon showed Indiana a lot of respect when speaking with the media after Tuesday's win.

"I would like to take a second to congratulate Indiana. They just would not go away. The resiliency of [Stephanie White's] group, I mean, they went through a lot of adversity this year. And for Steph to keep everybody on board. And prayers up for Kelsey. I don't know her situation, but nobody wants to see anybody carried off the court like that, ever," Hammon said, per a video from the Las Vegas Aces' YouTube account.

Kelsey Mitchell ended up going to the hospital for excessive cramps in her lower body last night, but the Fever announced on Wednesday morning that she'll be making a full recovery.

"So hats off to them. I thought they did an unbelievable job all the way around. Their roster, their coaching staff. They've just gas-pedaled the whole time, and it was tough for us," Hammon added.

Hammon giving Stephanie White and the entire roster speaks volumes, if only because many believed they wouldn't make it to the playoffs (let alone one game away from getting to the WNBA Finals) once star guard Caitlin Clark announced she would be missing the rest of the season in early September.

While the Aces are now setting their sights on the Phoenix Mercury, the Fever will be turning their attention toward the 2026 campaign, which will hopefully have much less adversity than this season.

