Becky Hammon's 'Professional Football' Claim About Mercury Star Raises Eyebrows

The Las Vegas Aces managed to secure a victory against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on October 3 by the skin of their teeth.

The Aces were winning by one point when Mercury star Alyssa Thomas (who finished 3rd in 2025 WNBA MVP voting) was fouled and sent to the free throw line with 24.6 seconds left in the game. Thomas isn't a good free throw shooter, which is proven by her career 65.1% free throw percentage (and 69% in her postseason career).

And thankfully for Las Vegas, Thomas missed both of her free throws, which ultimately allowed them to hang on to an 89-86 win on their home court. While Thomas is surely lamenting these misses in crunch time, the bottom line is that Phoenix would not have been in the game in the first place if not for the performance Thomas had put on to that point.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas finished Friday's defeat with 15 points (on 7 of 10 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in 38 minutes played. While her going 1 of 4 on free throws and missing those last two are what will be remembered most, Aces coach Becky Hammon is surely lamenting the way Thomas will bounce back during Sunday's Game 2 contest.

Becky Hammon Makes Strong Claim About Alyssa Thomas

Hammon spoke with the media during her team's shootaround on October 4. And when she was asked how hard it is to simulate Thomas in practices, she offered an interesting response.

"I think Alyssa Thomas is probably the one player in the league that could switch and play professional football," Hammon said, per an X post from Desert Wave Media.

Hammon then added, "I can't really simulate her. We try to get the guys to do stuff, but she’s just a different animal in our league. There's nobody like her, who does what she does and how she does it."

When Hammon was asked about the animal she'd compare Thomas to, she said, "I haven't thought about her animal traits yet... Um, a bull? A bull. She's tough. She's just tough. She's hard-nosed. I think she's hard to officiate; she's hard to guard. Because she presents different problems, and she just has a natural physicality, very much, to her. So I'll have to think about her animal comparison."

Hammon's Aces squad will try to be the matadors during Sunday's game.

