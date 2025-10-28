Becky Hammon Sounds Off on Most Needed WNBA Rule Change

Few people in the women's basketball community are more respected than Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

Even before she won three WNBA championships in four seasons with the Aces (with the most recent being the 2025 league title), Hammon was one of the most esteemed figures in the sport, given her own Hall of Fame playing career and coaching under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. And now Hammon has her own collection of rings to make her opinions and hot takes even more valid than they already were.

There are numerous changes that the WNBA could implement at this crucial point in the league's history. The topics that receive the most attention (and rightfully so) are the salaries players are earning and the inadequate officiating during games.

However, there are also more specific in-game rules that could use adjusting.

Sep 9, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon holds a presser before a game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Gets Clear About WNBA Rule That Needs to Change

Hammon to one of these necessary in-game changes during her October 28 appearance on the Welcome To The Party podcast.

"Oh my gosh, there's a lot of things I wish we could change," Hammon said when asked what the one rule change she would institute would be. "I would say, and they're talking about it, the high-five rule. When a shooter shoots... I think they should change it in the W, but it's like your follow-through, right?... Well, the ball is already gone."

Hammon is referencing a new rule in the NBA that prohibits defenders from contacting a shooter's hand, wrist, or arm after the ball has been released on a jump shot. This used to not be a foul, but now it is starting to be called a foul in this 2025-26 NBA season.

"Yes, I like, physics-wise, the ball is gone. But there's a reason why players have follow-through. And it affects the shot if you can't follow through. I can't explain it, but I'm like, 'When you can't follow through, and you get your hand hit, it does affect your shot,'" she added. "I know the ball is gone. But there's something with the landing, and the hitting, and sticking your landing."

"So I hope they change that rule. I believe they changed it in the NBA, so hopefully it's coming to the W," Hammon concluded.

It will be interesting to see whether this rule change will indeed be implemented in the WNBA, as it has been in the NBA.

