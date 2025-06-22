Becky Hammon Stresses Need to Be Physical Against Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces are facing off for the first time in the 2025 WNBA season on June 22, when the Fever head to Michelob ULTRA Arena.

This is going to be a high-profile bout for several seasons. Not only are both of these teams star-studded, but both squads have underperformed to this point, given the high expectations that each had heading into this year.

For the Fever, these expectations were owed to the several moves they made during the offseason to bolster their roster (such as adding Natasha Boward, DeWanna Bonner, and Sophie Cunningham), and pairing these standouts with their current core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull.

And for the Aces, this is largely the same team that won the 2022 and 2023 WNBA championships, aside from now having Jewell Loyd instead of Kelsey Plum and different pieces coming off the bench. But Las Vegas also has head coach Becky Hammon, who has asserted herself as one of the brightest basketball minds in the world.

A common narrative around Fever star Caitlin Clark this season is the need to guard her with physical play. And Hammon gave her opinion about this when speaking with Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a June 21 article.

"She's a beast... and she's just going to continue to get better," Hammon said of Clark in the article, as pulled from an X post from @nosyone4.

"But she's a player [who] you have to be physical [with]. If you just follow her around, she's going to cook [you for] dinner," Hammon added.

Becky Hammon with some high praise for Caitlin and criticism of wnba officiating pic.twitter.com/ZgMDz1qg62 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 22, 2025

It sounds like fans can expect Caitlin Clark to receive more physical treatment during Sunday's game.

