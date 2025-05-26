Becky Hammon Takes 'Undisciplined' Aces to Task After Blowout Loss to Storm
The Las Vegas Aces have not had the start to the 2025 WNBA regular season that they were hoping for. While they had won two straight games after losing their season debut to the defending champion New York Liberty, they were routed by the Seattle Storm on May 25, losing by a score of 102-82. This defeat gives Las Vegas a 2-2 record.
Wins and losses aside, the Aces aren't meshing well together on the court, both offensively and defensively. While it always takes time to build cohesion and camaraderie (and is something all 12 other WNBA teams are in the process of doing right now), the many veterans Las Vegas has, combined with most of them (aside from Jewell Loyd) having been on the Aces for several seasons, raises eyebrows.
Aces head coach Becky Hammon spoke with the media after Sunday's loss, and sent a scathing message about what she's seeing on the court.
"Undisciplined. The effort wasn't there, the discipline wasn't there," Hammon said about her Aces squad, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media Production Co. "Until the system is ran correctly, it's hard to say plan A doesn't work."
It will be interesting to see how the Aces roster responds to what feels like a challenge from Hammon. Their next contest comes against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 30, so they'll have several practice days to try and address their issues.
That Sparks game will be especially intriguing because it will mark Kelsey Plum's first time playing against her former team, as she joined Los Angeles this past offseason after spending the first seven seasons of her WNBA career with the Aces' franchise.